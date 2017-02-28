Police: report of toddler's kidnapping was false

A three-year-old in Killeen who was reported missing nearly three weeks ago was not kidnapped. In fact, he never existed.

The Killeen Police Department said in a news release that the report was simply false, made-up, not real.

Police said they are now trying to get arrest warrants for the six people they said fabricated the identity of Jamal Powell, and the report of a gun being involved, in an attempt to get a faster response from police.

Police said the suspects called them to 4807 Golden Gate Drive in Killeen on Feb. 11, and claimed Lanae Hoskins and James Harris were at the house when they stole money and a car at gun point, and took off with Powell. Hoskins and Harris no longer face any charges.

Police said many agencies spent hours and hours trying to find the fictitious child. They would like to thank everyone involved in the search.

Police said there could be more warrants as the investigation continues.



