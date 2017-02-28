Family, friends hold vigil in memory of murder victim

Friends and family of murder victim Jeremy Jones hosted a vigil in his honor on Tuesday night.

The event took place at North Waco Park, which is near where James was fatally shot after a fight escalated before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Dozens gathered to pray and release white balloons in memory of James.

Javan Landrum who is James' cousin said he was a role model.

"He's just one of those guys who brings light to the room. One of those auras, characters, charismatic. When he comes around everybody looks at him and when he talks everybody listens to him. It carried on a lot of places. That's why you see a turnout like this," Landrum said.

