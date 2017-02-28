McLennan Highlanders seventh in final NJCAA poll

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is seventh in the final NJCAA Division I Poll of the season.

South Plains (Texas) and Hutchinson (Kansas) remain in the top two sports. Northwest Florida State jumped ahead of San Jacinto (Texas) into third, dropping

San Jacinto down to fourth. Vincennes (Indiana) held on to the fifth spot. Trinity Valley (14th), Odessa (17th) and Tyler (18th) are the only other Texas schools in the rankings. Panola received votes.

McLennan has an overall record of 28-1 and leads the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with a 10-1 record. Regular season play will conclude with the conference finals tomorrow night against Southwestern Christian at The Highlands. Women’s action tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.



