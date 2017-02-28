Man taken into custody after leading police on short pursuit

Killeen police said a man was taken into custody after leading police on a short pursuit in Killeen on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, police tried to stop a vehicle to serve a warrant at Fort Hood St. and Elm. The driver refused to cooperate with police.

Police said the driver led police on a short pursuit, ending at the Exxon Mobile on 1219 S Fort Hood St. Police gave the driver multiple commands to get out of the vehicle, but police said he refused to get out.

Police said he was acting erratically, so they shattered the window on the suspect’s vehicle. Police were able to get the suspect when a K-9 officer was sent into the vehicle.

The man was taken into custody, and no one was injured.

Police will release the suspect’s name after he has been arraigned.

Police said the warrants were for parole violation for assaulting a police officer, bail jumping, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.