Shriners Hospital for Children's College Classis

Two of the top five teams in NCAA Baseball, in TCU and LSU, headline a strong field for the 17th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children® College Classic, which will be held at Minute Maid Park from March 3-5, 2017. The three-day, six-team, nine-game tournament will feature six premier programs from the Big 12 and SEC conferences.

The 2017 field could be considered the strongest lineup in tournament history, featuring five teams ranked in the top 25 by D1Baseball.com. The 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic will include TCU (#1), LSU (#4), Texas Tech (#10), Ole Miss (#11), Texas A&M (#15) and Baylor. The six teams have all got off to strong starts, combining for a 42-4 record through last weekend’s games, including undefeated starts by Ole Miss (7-0) and Baylor (8-0).