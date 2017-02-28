Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing two girls over a three year period

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna said a man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday for child sex abuse.

Terry Harrison received 50 years for continuous Sexual Abuse of a child, life in TDCJ on each two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, 20 years on each of six counts of Sexual Assault of a Child, and 20 years for Indecency with a Child by Contact.

Reyna added that under a separate case number, Harrison pleaded guilty to 10 years for the offense of Injury to a Child and 24 months on Unlawful Restraint - the maximum period of confinement for both of these offenses.

Reyna said Harrison sexually abused two girls over a period of three years – starting when they were 11 and 12 years old.

Harrison had a co-defendant, Peggy Knox, who previously plead to 40 years TDCJ on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, 20 years on six counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and 20 years for the offense of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

