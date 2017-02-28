Man indicted for hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old out on bond

The man who was charged after a hit-and-run killed a local middle school student is out of jail on bond this week.

Ronal Norwood was arrested on Nov. 22, 2016 in connection with the death of 13-year-old Richard Snyder. He turned himself into Belton Police.

According to Norwood’s attorney, his 61-year-old client was indicted Feb. 22, 2017 - which is 92 days after his original arrest.

In the state of Texas, a person must be indicted within 90 days of their arrest or they must be released on bond.

On Monday, a judge issued two $60 personal recognizance bonds for Norwood.

Once he paid the bonds, he was released from jail.

Snyder, who is from Belton, was riding his bike in the 2100 block of the Interstate 35 service road when a car hit him.

He later died at Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.