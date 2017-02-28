Park Host saves duck from fishing line - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Park Host saves duck from fishing line

(Source: Lake Whitney) (Source: Lake Whitney)
LAKE WHITNEY, TX (KXXV) -

Lake Whitney State Park posted a duck rescue on their Facebook page.

The park warned the community to clean up old and used fishing line to prevent things like this from happening.  

Texas Parks and Wildlife said that fishing line can be deadly when wildlife gets trapped in it or ingests it.

They said Park Host Bubba saved the duck’s life.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly