Waco ISD said that water is back on at Tennyson Middle School. They said the bathrooms and showers are usable, but as a precaution, drinking fountains will remain off for the day.

The district shipped in 1,000 bottles of water.

According to a city spokesman, one of its crews was exercising a water valve but it broke due to its age. A temporary feed was set. They will fix the valve after school - this could affect homes in the area.

Waco ISD added they were trucking in water from other locations to get water to the middle school.

