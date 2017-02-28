Waco seminary student faces charges for sexually assaulting a minor

A Waco seminary student is now answering to law enforcement after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

28-year old Benjamin Nelson is now facing multiple felony charges including two for sexually assaulting a child after a mother caught him with her daughter.

According to KDFW in Dallas, that mother caught Benjamin Nelson in a car with her daughter who is a minor at a shopping plaza on Sunday evening.

After that she alerted police and shortly after Nelson was found at his home in Waco, taken into custody and booked in the Hill County Jail.

Nelson is now facing two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and one for deadly conduct.

Whitney Police said the deadly conduct charge stems from the way Nelson drove recklessly near the girl's mother when he left the scene after she caught them.

Police are searching for any other witnesses or victims to come forward, if you have any information please contact the Whitney Police Department at 254-694-2368.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.