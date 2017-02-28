Fire breaks out in a Waco home

No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
A interesting caterpillar was found at Mother Neff State Park in Moody.More >>
A interesting caterpillar was found at Mother Neff State Park in Moody.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>