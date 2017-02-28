Fire breaks out in a Waco home

An overnight fire broke out early Tuesday morning in a Waco home.

It happened in the 3600 block of Grim.

Police were at the scene around 1:51 a.m.

No one was home. Nobody was hurt.

There was a lot of smoke, and five fire units were out there.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within ten minutes.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

