Fire breaks out in a Waco home

By Erika Esquivel, Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

 An overnight fire broke out early Tuesday morning in a Waco home.

It happened in the 3600 block of Grim.

Police were at the scene around 1:51 a.m.

No one was home. Nobody was hurt.

There was a lot of smoke, and five fire units were out there.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within ten minutes.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Stay with us for more on this developing story.

