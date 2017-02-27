UMHB men's golf in fifth place at Linda Lowery Invitational

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team struggled on the front nine but rallied on the back and the Cru climbed back into the top five after the opening round of the Linda Lowery Invitational Monday in Austin. UMHB is in sole possession of fifth place after the first round of play.

UMHB posted a 311 team total in the first round to hold down fifth place. Tournament host Concordia Texas has the opening round lead after firing a 283 on Monday. U.T. Tyler is in second place with a 290 team total and Southwestern University fired a 303 for third place. Texas Lutheran’s 308 is good for fourth place, three shots ahead of the Cru. There is a 14-team field competing in the tournament.

Kyle Revis posted the low individual round for the Cru with an opening day 75 to tie for 13th place. Jarrod Brown carded a 78 and is tied for 24th, Alden Fortner and Reese Chance both shot 79’s to tie for 27th place and Mason Wyatt fired an 81 for UMHB to tie for 41st. Concordia’s Mateo Gavlianes has the individual lead after shooting a blistering 65 on Monday.

The two-day, 36-hole event is being played on a par-71, 6,506-yard layout at River Place Golf Course in Austin. Teams will tee off for Tuesday’s final round at 9:00 AM. The tournament is the spring opener for the UMHB men.