No. 11 Baylor Men’s Golf Climbs to Third at Querencia

Baylor men’s golf moved up one spot into third place after shooting 1-under-par 283 in Monday’s second round of the Querencia Cabo Collegiate at Los Cabos Querencia Country Club. BU sits at 4-under-par 564, 12 shots back of the lead entering Tuesday’s final round.

Junior Matthew Perrine carded his second straight 2-under 69 on Monday, climbing six spots into a tie for seventh place individually at 4-under 138. Redshirt sophomore Garrett May shot 1-over 72 to move into a tie for 12th place at 3-under 139, and senior Hunter Shattuck posted an even-par 71 and is tied for 24th place at 1-over 143. Sophomore Braden Bailey and freshman Cooper Dossey are tied for 35th place at 3-over 145, with Bailey shooting 1-over 72 and Dossey carding an even-par 71 on Monday. Nick Thornton, who is playing as an individual, is tied for 56th place at 8-over 150 after a second round of 3-over 74.

No. 11 Baylor (-4) enters Tuesday’s final round 12 shots back of No. 10 Oklahoma State (-16) and nine back of No. 19 Texas (-13). The Bears lead No. 46 Washington (E), No. 18 Wake Forest (+4), No. 1 Vanderbilt (+6), No. 21 Duke (+7), No. 30 Florida State (+12), Houston (+12), No. 5 Georgia (+13), South Florida (+13), No. 26 Arkansas (+15), No. 29 Mississippi (+17), California (+24) and Rice (+35).

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor leads the 15-team field in par-5 scoring at 14-under 4.53, ranks tied for third in par-4 scoring at 6-over 4.05 and is tied for third in par-3 scoring at 8-over 3.20.

Players in the Baylor lineup have combined for 35 birdies, fifth-most in the field.

Braden Bailey is tied for the lead in the 80-player field with a 5-under 4.17 par-5 scoring average.

Matthew Perrine and Nick Thornton are tied for fourth in the field with par-5 scoring averages of 4-under 4.33.

Garrett May and Perrine are tied for seventh in par-4 scoring at 2-under 3.91.

May leads the team and is tied for seventh with 25 pars over 36 holes.

Perrine has made nine birdies, tied for ninth-most in the field.

Bailey and Cooper Dossey both made eagle on the 595-yard, par-5 ninth hole on Monday,

STAT OF THE DAY

6-under – Baylor played the par-5, 595-yard ninth hole at 6-under on Monday. Braden Bailey and Cooper Dossey made eagles, Matthew Perrine and Hunter Shattuck made birdies and Garrett May made par.



