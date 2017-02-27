Highlanders tied for first at TJC Invitational

The McLennan Highlanders shot 294 today and are tied for first place after the opening round of the Tyler Junior College Invitational in Bullard.



Alex Isakson shot 71 to lead the Highlanders. Other McLennan scores: Kade Miller, 72; Ryan Brown, 73; Tyler Uhlig, 78; Micah Goulas, 79; and July Latimer, 80.



Complete individual and team standings were unavailable. The tournament will conclude tomorrow.