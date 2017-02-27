Highlanders tied for first at TJC Invitational

The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders’ incredible 2017 season came to an end this afternoon with a 19-11 loss to the Chipola Indians at the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.More >>
Baylor's Lindsey Cargill was named the ninth All-American in Baylor history, voted to the National Fastpitch Coaches Assocation (NFCA) All-America second team, announced by the organization on Wednesday afternoon during a press conference at the Women’s College World Series.More >>
The Texas A&M softball team opens play at the Women’s College World Series with an 11 a.m. matchup Thursday with top-seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
