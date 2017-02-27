The City of Copperas Cove under emergency water conservation

The City of Copperas Cove is restricting the amount of water its residents and businesses are able to use until Thursday, March 2nd.

Copperas Cove wants to conserve water to support the Road Widening Project on FM 116. The project will cause the city to relocate their 18-inch water transmission line so they are urging residents to use water sparingly for personal consumption and hygiene needs.

The city currently has restrictions against laundromats and car washes. Restaurants are not allowed to serve water unless it is requested.

Residents could face fines of $100 or more for things like watering the grass or washing a car in the driveway.

Public Information Officer Kevin Keller says the city is doing its part to get the word out.

"We still realize that with 33,000 residents, not everyone is gonna know about this," Keller said. "We are going to be courteous and friendly to any violators and explain the violations to them. "

Keller says that the city is open to answer any questions that the public might have on the water restrictions. For more information on the water restrictions - and to contact the city - click here.

