ASC Announces Men's Basketball All-Conference Teams

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team placed five players on the American Southwest Conference All-West Division Teams on Monday. The Cru had one First Team selection, three Honorable Mention picks and one All-Freshman Team honoree.

Daniel Mills was voted to the All-West Division First Team. Mills, a senior wing from Belton High School, averaged 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season. He shot 52 percent from the field while posting 28 assists and 17 steals. He went over 1,000 points for his UMHB career this season.

Demarius Cress, Braden Hammond and Aubrie King all earned Honorable Mention All-West Division honors. Cress, a sophomore guard from Killeen High School, led UMHB and finished third in the ASC in scoring at 19.9 points per game. He was second on the Cru with 80 assists and added a team-high 30 steals. Hammond, a junior guard from Belton High School, averaged 13.5 points per game and led UMHB with 83 assists. Hammond also shot 38 percent from three-point range. King, a junior wing from Mumford High School, also averaged 13.5 points per game and was second on the Cru at 6.2 rebounds per contest. King set a new UMHB single-season record with 86 three-pointers on the year.

Ryan Lang was named to the West Division All-Freshman Team. Lang, a freshman forward from The Woodlands High School, started nine games, averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He shot 52 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc on the year.

The UMHB men finished the 2016-17 season with a 16-10 overall record and went 9-7 in ASC play. The Cru advanced to the ASC Championship Tournament for a league record 17th time before falling to U.T. Dallas in a Quarterfinal contest.