This Week in McLennan Athletics - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

This Week in McLennan Athletics

Monday, Feb. 27
Highlanders Golf at Tyler Junior College Invitational in Bullard
Highlassies Golf at Islander Classic in Corpus Christi
Highlanders Baseball vs. Wharton, 2 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark
 
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Highlanders Golf at Tyler Junior College Invitational in Bullard
Highlassies Golf at Islander Classic in Corpus Christi
 
Wednesday, March 1
Highlassies Softball vs. Hill,1 p.m. doubleheader in Hillsboro
Highlassies Basketball vs. Southwestern Christian, 5:30 p.m. at The Highlands
Highlanders Basketball vs. Southwestern Christian, 7:30 p.m. at The Highlands
 
Saturday, March 4
Highlanders Golf at Sonny Wiginton Intercollegiate Tournament in Roswell, New Mexico
Highlassies Softball vs. Weatherford, noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark
 
Sunday, March 5
Highlanders Golf at Sonny Wiginton Intercollegiate Tournament in Roswell, New Mexico

Powered by Frankly