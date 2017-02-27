This Week in McLennan Athletics

Monday, Feb. 27

Highlanders Golf at Tyler Junior College Invitational in Bullard

Highlassies Golf at Islander Classic in Corpus Christi

Highlanders Baseball vs. Wharton, 2 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark



Tuesday, Feb. 28

Highlanders Golf at Tyler Junior College Invitational in Bullard

Highlassies Golf at Islander Classic in Corpus Christi



Wednesday, March 1

Highlassies Softball vs. Hill,1 p.m. doubleheader in Hillsboro

Highlassies Basketball vs. Southwestern Christian, 5:30 p.m. at The Highlands

Highlanders Basketball vs. Southwestern Christian, 7:30 p.m. at The Highlands



Saturday, March 4

Highlanders Golf at Sonny Wiginton Intercollegiate Tournament in Roswell, New Mexico

Highlassies Softball vs. Weatherford, noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark



Sunday, March 5

Highlanders Golf at Sonny Wiginton Intercollegiate Tournament in Roswell, New Mexico