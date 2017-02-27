Buddy Finger gets his own buddy

4-year-old Justin "Buddy" Finger Jr. suffers from Sturge-Weber Syndrome and thanks to a benefit concert put on by the Central Texas Master Singers he will now get his service dog.

"We can only thank God for putting people in our life that care about him," said Buddy's mom, Jessica Finger.

The Benefit raised a over 7,000 dollars for the Finger Family.

