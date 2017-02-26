No. 11 Baylor Men’s Golf in Fourth Place at Querencia

Baylor men’s golf is tied for fourth place after shooting 3-under-par 281 in Sunday’s first round at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate at Los Cabos Querencia Country Club.

Redshirt sophomore Garrett May sank six birdies on his way to a 4-under-par 67, good for a tie for third place in the 80-player field. Junior Matthew Perrine made five birdies and carded a 2-under 69 to tie for 13th place, senior Hunter Shattuck shot 1-over 72 to tie for 34th place, and sophomore Braden Bailey is tied for 42nd place at 2-over 73. Freshman Cooper Dossey shot 3-over 74 to tie for 46th place, and junior Nick Thornton, who is playing as an individual, is in 64th place at 5-over 76.

The No. 11-ranked Bears (-3) are eight strokes back of No. 10 Oklahoma State (-11) and No. 19 Texas (-11) and four strokes behind No. 18 Wake Forest (-7). BU is tied with No. 5 Georgia (-3) and ahead of No. 46 Washington (-2), No. 30 Florida State (+4), No. 29 Mississippi (+4), South Florida (+5), No. 26 Arkansas (+8), Houston (+9), No. 21 Duke (+9), No. 1 Vanderbilt (+10), California (+20) and Rice (+24).

HIGHLIGHTS

Players in the Baylor lineup combined to make 20 birdies on Sunday, tied for third-most in the 15-team field.

Baylor is third in par-4 scoring at 4-under 3.93, tied for fourth in par-5 scoring at 4-under 4.73 and ninth in par-3 scoring at 8-over 3.40.

Garrett May is tied for fifth in the 80-player field in par-4 scoring at 3-under 3.73.

Nick Thornton, Matthew Perrine, May and Braden Bailey are all tied for fifth in par-5 scoring at 2-under 4.33.

May’s six birdies in the first round tied for third-most in the field, while Perrine tied for eighth with five birdies.

Cooper Dossey made a team-high 12 pars, tied for 14th-most in the field.

May was one of two players on the day to make birdie on the 198-yard, par-3 11th hole.

STAT OF THE DAY

7 – Baylor finished the day tied or in front of seven top-50 ranked teams – No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Georgia, No. 21 Duke, No. 26 Arkansas, No. 29 Mississippi, No. 30 Florida State and No. 46 Washington.

WHAT'S NEXT

Monday’s second round is a 10 a.m. CT shotgun start. Baylor players are paired with golfers from Oklahoma State, Texas and Wake Forest. Perrine and May will tee off from No. 1, Shattuck will start from No. 2, Bailey will begin his round on the third tee, Dossey will tee off from No. 5 and Thornton will tee off from the 16th hole. Live scoring is available on www.golfstat.com.