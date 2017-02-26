Baylor Women’s Tennis Loses At No. 2 Ohio State

The Baylor women’s tennis team (7-2) fell 4-0 to No. 2 Ohio State (11-1) in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday morning.

Ohio State quickly notched the first point of the match after the doubles duo of Gabrielle De Santis and Ferny Angeles Paz defeated Baylor’s Theresa Van Zyl and Rhiann Newborn, 6-1, at the No. 3 doubles position. At No. 1 doubles, No. 26 Miho Kowase and Francesca Di Lorenzo triumphed over No. 18 Blair Shankle and Elizabeth Profit, 6-2.

The Buckeyes built on their lead as No. 53 Anna Sanford scored a win over the 105th-ranked Newborn, 6-3, 6-0 on court two. The 84th-ranked Sandy Niehaus added another point for Ohio State with her victory at the No. 5 spot over Jessica Hinojosa, 6-3, 6-2. No. 42 Kowase decided the match after defeating Profit, 6-2, 6-2, on court four.

The highlight of day for BU was a strong showing by No. 14 Shankle against the country’s No. 1 player Di Lorenzo as that contest was in a first set tiebreaker when the contest was decided.

OTHER NOTABLES

Ohio State took the lead in the all-time series, 3-2.

Senior Blair Shankle remains undefeated in singles play (5-0).

TOP QUOTE

“Credit to Ohio State for playing a great match today. They have a national championship caliber team right now. I’m proud of the way our girls competed this entire weekend and now we need to prepare for Old Dominion.” - head coach Joey Scrivano

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears return home for dual matches against Old Dominion on Thursday, March 2, and UCLA on Saturday, March 4. The first match begins at 5 p.m. (CT) and first serve for the second is set for 1 p.m.