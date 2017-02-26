Baylor Baseball Moves to 8-0 with Sweep of South Alabama

Baylor baseball slugged its way to a series sweep with a 9-7 win in the finale on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (8-0) scored multiple runs in the second and fourth innings to topple the Jaguars (4-3).

The first multi-run frame came in the second. Kameron Esthay led off with a walk, and two outs later, Richard Cunningham walked to set up a two-run double by Tucker Cascadden. Steven McLean then followed with an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

South Alabama grabbed a run back with a solo homer in the third, but in the bottom half, BU answered with a run to keep a three-run lead. Shea Langeliers led off with a double, Matt Menard reached on an error and Esthay drove in Langeliers on a fielder’s choice.

The Bears put the game out of reach in the fourth inning, dropping five runs for a 9-1 lead. McLean led off with a double, T.J. Raguse drove him in with a double and then Langeliers also doubled to score Raguse. Esthay kept the rally going with a one-out single and Davis Wendzel scored Langeliers with a single. After a pitching change, Josh Bissonette scored both runners on a double.

The Jaguars fought back with a run in the sixth and seventh, and scored four in the eighth, but the Baylor bullpen held on to seal the win.

BU starter Cody Bradford (2-0) earned the win, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings. South Alabama starter Zach McMullen (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout in 2.2 innings.

NOTES

*Baylor is 8-0 to start a season for the first time since 1984 (13-0, best start in school history).

*Baylor has won eight straight games for the first time since winning 24 straight from March 16-April 22, 2012.

*Baylor is 4-1 all-time vs. South Alabama and 4-0 in Waco in the series.

*Baylor is 7-0 at home this season and 407-182 all-time at Baylor Ballpark. BU’s last 7-0 start at home was in 2008.

*Freshman starter Cody Bradford posted his second straight winning outing with six or more innings pitched, two or less runs given up and two strikeouts to begin his career.

*Junior JUCO transfer shortstop Tucker Cascadden has an RBI in all eight games as a Bear and has a three-game hitting streak as he had his second multi-RBI game.

*Freshman catcher Shea Langeliers had a season-high two doubles for his team-high-tying fourth multi-hit game.

*Sophomore centerfielder Richard Cunningham has a four-game on-base streak.

*Sophomore left fielder T.J. Raguse has a four-game on-base streak as he notched his second multi-hit game.

*Freshman first baseman Davis Wendzel has a five-game on-base streak and four-game hitting streak.

*Junior third baseman Steven McLean has a four-game hitting streak as he posted his third multi-hit game.

*Sophomore second baseman Josh Bissonette has a three-game hitting streak as he picked up his third multi-hit game.

STAT OF THE GAME

13 – The amount of hits, runs and RBI Baylor’s No. 1-3 hitters had – Steven McLean (2-for-5, one run, one RBI), T.J. Raguse (2-for-5, one run, one RBI) and Shea Langeliers (2-for-5, two runs, one RBI).

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“Cody [Bradford] is one of those guys that just really competes out there. From my standpoint, he did exactly what he did last week. He throws strikes and competes down in the zone. Some of his pitches got sloppy late in the game but he was able to battle through it. Any time you’re able to go six innings and only give up two runs to a team like this, I’ve got to tip my hat to that young man.” – Head coach Steve Rodriguez

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT at Baylor Ballpark.