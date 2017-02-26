Rattlesnakes used to help community

A rattlesnake is something that might instill fear in a lot of people -- but it's also something that makes a difference in one Central Texas community.

The Oglesby Lions Club hosted their 48th Annual Rattlesnake Roundup this year. Snake hunters from all over bring in hundreds of pounds of rattlesnakes during the two-day roundup.

Jeremy Sanders with the Oglesby Lions Club said the roundup has several benefits for the community.

"This is a huge part of what we do are able to do each year for the community," Sanders said. "To know that we can buy things like the playground equipment that we partnered with the city to replace, giving back -- as far as back to school... the senior students who get scholarships, to the 4H and FFA students that we are able to give money to every year -- that's a great thing."

Sanders said all of the money the organization collects during the roundup goes back into the Oglesby community.

One of the highlights of the roundup is the snake show. Professionals with the Heart of Texas Snake Handlers show off different tricks with the rattlesnakes.

Doug Duggar, with the handlers, said although the show is entertaining, the educational value is what he hopes views really see.

"Snakes are so prevalent in this area, so it's not unusual for one of these kids or somebody to come across them," Duggar said. "The first part of our show is where we show people how to recognize them, how to identify them, and how to act if you happen to one across one."

At last count, more than 741 pounds of snakes were turned in during the roundup.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.