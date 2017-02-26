Security officer killed after attempted robbery identified, reward offered

Killeen police are investigating after an attempted robbery turned deadly early Sunday morning.

The attempted robbery happened just before 3:45 a.m. at the Subway on Old FM 440 Road.

Police said a man entered the Subway and exchanged some words with a security officer. During that exchange, police said the security officer was fatally wounded. The exact cause of death is unclear at this time.

The security officer was identified by Killeen City Council member Gregory Johnson as security officer William Petty. Petty was employed by Pro Security Group and was a military veteran.

Police have a description of the suspect.

They say a black man who is about 5'6" with a stocky build came into the Subway wearing a black ski mask. He was also wearing a gray sweatshirt with black shorts with a red and white trim.

Killeen police are working to send out a photo of the suspect.

As a city leader, I am very concerned about the increase in crime and violence in our city and violence in our city and I stand committed to helping to ensure Killeen is a more safe place for our citizens. -Gregory Johnson, Killeen City Council member

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for Petty's death. Petty's family, along with Bell County Crime Stoppers, are offering the reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit it anonymously online.

