Search continues for missing Hill County man

The Hill County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a missing Hillsboro man on Saturday morning.

About three dozen people came out for a search to find missing Hill County man John Terry on Saturday.

Terry went missing in October of 2014. Earlier this month his friends and family announced they were offering a $10,000 reward for information about his disappearance.

Terry's brother, Cody Terry said what motivates him to continue the search is faith.

"Prayer, keeping family close with one another and just a glimmer of hope there is always that."

Cody said this was the sixth time they've searched the area. The group is combing John Terry's last known locations hoping to find any clue that may point them in the right direction.

Jack Boggess, Search Coordinator with Texas EquuSearch, said they were asked to search the area by Hill County Sheriff's Office.

"We were here in January. We were asked to come back, they found some places of interest they want us to search," Boggess said.

Much of the walked, but several rode ATV's in order to cover as much area as possible.

"We're going to be combing over a lot of land today and just hoping we turn up something. Hoping we find something," Terry said.

For Terry, one of those clues would go a long way in bringing the family closure.

"For anybody that knows anything about John, just come forward. Step up and tell us anything that y'all think would be beneficial."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at MPCH@dps.Texas.gov or 1-800-346-3243 or the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.

