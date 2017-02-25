Search continues for missing Hill County man

The Hill County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a missing Hillsboro man on Saturday morning.More >>
The Hill County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a missing Hillsboro man on Saturday morning.More >>
No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.More >>
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>