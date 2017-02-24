UMHB women's basketball falls to UTD in ASC Semifinals

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team had the lead for less than two minutes of the game as cold shooting and a big rebounding disadvantage led to a 69-57 loss to U.T. Dallas in the American Southwest Conference Semifinals Friday in Brownwood. The loss closes out the season for the UMHB women while the Comets move on to Saturday’s ASC Championship Game.

The Cru’s only leads came at 3-2 and 9-8 in the first quarter, but UMHB kept it close for much of the first half. The Comets led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter and after UMHB cut the gap to one late in the second, closed the first half with a 7-0 run to grab a 34-26 lead at halftime. UTD opened up its first double-digit lead of the game early in the third quarter, but the Cru chipped away and pulled back to within 44-39 after three periods of play. The Comets dominated the fourth quarter, opening the stanza with a 14-2 run to take the lead out to 17 points and UMHB never got closer than the final margin the rest of the way.

Kendra Wynn led UMHB with 15 points as she hit 3-5 from three-point range. Haven Neal added 11 points on 4-7 shooting and Jonelle Smith and Jesslyn Poole chipped in nine points apiece. Alicia Blackwell pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. The Cru shot 34 percent from the field as a team and went 4-18 from three-point range. UMHB was 17-27 from the free throw line and was out rebounded 46-29 in the loss.

Kayla Reinhart was 7-13 from the field to lead UTD with a game-high 22 points. Alyssa Crockett added 22 points and Zavier Landry also reached double figures with 10 points. Micaela Gonzalez grabbed 13 rebounds. The Comets shot just 38 percent as a team from the field and 28 percent from beyond the arc. UTD snared 19 offensive rebounds among its 46 total boards to total 13 second-chance points. The Comets are went 22-28 from the free throw line to help overcome 22 turnovers in the game.

The Cru women finish the season at 18-9 overall and UMHB posted back-to-back second place finishes in the ASC West Division for the first time in program history. The loss also closes out the careers of UMHB seniors Destini Oakmon, Alexandria Howze, Jonelle Smith and Kendra Wynn.