UMHB baseball falls to Millsaps 9-4

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team grabbed an early lead, but could not hold on in a 9-4 loss to Millsaps College Friday in Tennessee. The Cru drops to 1-3 on the season with the loss. The win evens the Majors’ record at 5-5 on the year. The game was the opening contest of the Rhodes College Classic.

UMHB manufactured a run in the top of the first inning. Dakota Best led off with a single, moved to third on a failed pickoff play and scored on Mason Schuh’s groundout. Cru pitcher Nathan Kent worked his way out of a bases loaded, one out jam in the bottom of the frame to keep it a 1-0 UMHB lead. Schuh’s sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning scored Robbie Gillen to give the Cru a 2-0 edge. The Majors tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the third and added three more in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 5-2 lead. Landon Dieterich’s RBI groundout in the top of the sixth pulled UMHB back to within 5-3, but Millsaps answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. The Majors tacked on two more in the seventh and added a run in the eighth to stretch the lead to 9-3. Mitch Patterson singled home a run in the top of the ninth to cut the gap to 9-4 but that was as close as the Cru would get.

Mark Frankhouser had three of UMHB’s eight hits and Patterson added a pair of hits. Schuh drove in two of the Cru’s four hits. Nathan Kent took the loss for UMHB to drop to 1-1 on the year. Kent gave up three earned runs on seven hits over three and a third innings. Chris Guerin (2-0) picked up the win for Millsaps with seven and a third innings of five hit pitching. Andy Page, Cavan Breland and Chase Callaway had three hits apiece to lead the Majors’ 12-hit attack.

The Cru will close out the tournament with a pair of games on Saturday. UMHB will face DePauw University at 11:00 AM before taking on Webster University in a 2:00 PM start. Both of those games will be played at USA Stadium in Millington, Tennessee. The Cru will then return home to host Trinity University in the 2017 home opener on Tuesday at 6:00 PM.