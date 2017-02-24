No. 10 Baylor Women's Tennis Defeats Miami on the Road

The No. 10 ranked Baylor women’s tennis team (7-1) opened the weekend with a 4-2 victory over Miami (2-3) in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday afternoon.

Baylor grabbed the doubles point to jump ahead early. No. 18 doubles duo of senior Blair Shankle and sophomore Elizabeth Profit bested Dominika Paterova and Maci Epstein, 6-1, at No. 1 doubles, while senior Rhiann Newborn and junior Theresa Van Zyl called the doubles decision with a win over Ana Madcur and E. Perez-Somarriba, 6-4, at the No. 3 spot.

Freshman Angelina Shakhraichuk played her way to the first singles point at No. 6 singles to extend Baylor’s lead to 2-0 with a two-set victory over Silvia Fuentes, 6-2, 6-3.

The Hurricanes came back to tie the match two-all with wins consecutive two-set wins at No. 4 and No. 3 singles, but the Lady Bears responded with two upset victories to claim the team result, 4-2. No. 105 Newborn upset No. 97 Epstein, 7-6, 6-4, at No. 2 singles, while No. 14 Shankle overcame No. 7 Sinead Lohan in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, at the No. 1 singles spot for the match-winner.

OTHER NOTABLES

? Baylor saw two players upset higher ranked opponents, as No. 14 Blair Shankle topped No. 7 Sinead Lohan, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, at No. 1 singles and No. 105 Rhiann Newborn bested No. 97 Maci Epstein, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, at No. 2 singles.

? Shankle remains undefeated in dual match play (5-0).

? Shankle clinched the first team result of the season against Miami. Junior Theresa Van Zyl has secured four matches for the Lady Bears on the season, while freshman Angelina Shakhraichuk has decided two team victories.

? With today’s win, the Lady Bears tie the all-time series against Miami, 7-7.

TOP QUOTES

“This team has really done a great job of fighting and competing. They’ve made that the foundation of our team. That’s really been a big key to the success of this group, it’s all been in their mental toughness and the way they compete. You have a chance against any opponent when your foundation is mental toughness.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

“Rhiann and Blair are definitely leading this group and the first thing they’re doing is leading by example. They’re showing their mental and physical toughness as well as their intensity and focus. I’m sure the rest of the team is picking up on what a great job they’re doing in their individual matchups. They’re really competing hard and that’s rubbing off on the entire team.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears face No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 26. First serve set for 11 a.m. (CT) in Columbus, Ohio.