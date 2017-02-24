TXDOT: Northbound lanes cleared on I-35 after accident - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

TXDOT: Northbound lanes cleared on I-35 after accident

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

TXDOT said a multi-vehicle crash on I-35 has the southbound lanes blocked near 5th St. All lanes were closed originally.

Waco police is diverting all traffic to the access road.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly