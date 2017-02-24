Texas Transportation Commission marks funding for I-35 expansion

Funding approved by the Texas Transportation Commission mean Waco is one step closer to seeing major changes along I-35.

Jodi Wheatley, Texas Department of Transportation I-35 Information Officer, said that the portion approved yesterday will go toward replacing parts of I-35. In addition, to replacing TXDOT is looking to add four lanes to portions of the highway in Waco.

Part of the long term construction has already started. The addition of access roads along the fourth street exit was done early, considered a vital part of the safety. Wheatley said the plan is meant to look toward the next 30-35 years of driving.

It's meant to accommodate the traffic and trucks - a usage that has increased substantially.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.