Sheriff's office warns of scam that preys on Hill County residents

The Hill County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam affecting some Hill County residents. 

According to HCSO, people are preying on citizens online by utilizing fake eBay profiles. 

The office says they can assist those affected, but many of the scammers will be out of the state or even country. 

