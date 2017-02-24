Sheriff: Man charged with sexual assault of a child - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child after an ongoing investigation in Hamilton County.

Brett Allen Featherston, 26, from Hico, was arrested on a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child under 17. 

Featherston was arrested in Erath County, Texas. 

The investigation is still underway. 

