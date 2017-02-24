No. 1 Baylor A&T Looks to Add Road Win at No. 2 Oregon

After opening the season with a victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, the top-ranked and back-to-back defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will travel to Eugene, Oregon to take on the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. CT on the Pac-12 Network.

The Bears (1-0) started the 2017 season with a victory on Feb. 12 over the Quinnipiac Bobcats, 281.11-272.70. After the strong start to the season, Baylor looks to keep the momentum going in a rematch of the 2016 national championship against Oregon.

“The team has been cleaning up some elements this week in practice,” said head coach Felecia Mulkey. “We have made some changes and increased our start values, but we want to do that with clean execution.”

In their season opener, Oregon (2-0) came away with a home victory over Hawaii Pacific 284.98-273.18, and then kept up the momentum with a road win on Feb. 19 over Quinnipiac 284.265-274.945.

“We are grateful and thrilled that the Pac-12 Network will be televising the meet,” said Mulkey. “It enables us to reach a broad audience and educate more people about our sport.”