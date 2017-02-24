No. 4/3 Baylor Lady Bears Host Texas Tech on Senior Day

The No. 4/3 Baylor Lady Bears take on Texas Tech in their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. The senior class of Khadijiah Cave, Nina Davis, Alexis Jones and Alexis Prince will be honored at halftime for Senior Day.

FOLLOW ALONG…

Fans can watch the Lady Bears compete on Fox Sports Southwest with Kris Radcliffe (play-by-play) and Jim Haller (analyst) on the call. Live audio is also available on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and ESPN 1660 AM in Waco, Texas. Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogelman (analyst) will call the action.

WHAT’S IN A WIN…

• With a win over Texas Tech on Saturday, the Lady Bears will secure at least a share of their seventh-straight Big 12 regular season championship.

• Baylor has accomplished seven Big 12 regular season championships and eight Big 12 tournament championships all-time. Each championship has occurred under the direction of head coach Kim Mulkey.

• Mulkey, who enters the game with a 499-94 record, has the opportunity to earn her 500th career victory. Every win of her career has come in her 17 seasons at Baylor.

• Mulkey would be the second-fastest Division I coach all-time to reach the 500 wins mark with a win on Saturday (594 games). The only coach to do it faster is her longtime mentor Leon Barmore, who reached the milestone in 576 games as a head coach.

GAME RECOGNITION…

• As a part of Senior Day, the 2017 class will be recognized at halftime. The foursome will do its final walk following the game.

• In the event of a win, the team will celebrate earning a share of the Big 12 regular season title for the seventh season in a row.

• Head coach Kim Mulkey will also be honored for reaching the 500 wins milestone postgame.

SERIES RUNDOWN…

• Texas Tech leads Baylor, 47-38, in the all-time series, which begin in the 1976 season.

• The Lady Bears have won 13 consecutive games against the Lady Raiders and 23 of the last 24 meetings.

• In Waco, Baylor trails Texas Tech, 20-16, all-time.

• Baylor has not lost at home to Texas Tech in more than 12 years, its last loss in Waco occurring on Feb. 8, 2004.