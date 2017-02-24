Baylor Men’s Tennis Hosts Saturday Doubleheader

Baylor’s 11th-ranked men’s tennis team will welcome Abilene Christian and UT Arlington for a doubleheader Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears, who are 8-2 on the season and 3-0 in home matches, will host ACU (8-6) at 1 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. showdown with UTA (8-2). Baylor is coming off a 1-2 weekend at the ITA Indoor Team Championship, but owns a 3-0 record at home.

The Bears are led by a trio of ranked players on the singles side. Sophomore Juan Benitez is ranked No. 13 in the country and boasts a dual-match record of 6-2 in singles play, while senior Max Tchoutakian is ranked No. 39 with a 6-0 dual-match mark and sophomore Johannes Shcretter is new to the rankings at No. 50, after starting the year at 6-0. The Bears boast one ranked doubles tandem as Will Little and Schretter team together to be No. 53.

Abilene Christian is 8-6 overall, but just 4-5 on the road in 2017. The Wildcats lost at Texas Tech, 6-1, in their last match out on Feb. 10. The Bears beat ACU, 6-1, last season on Feb. 28 in Waco. Baylor leads Abilene Christian 11-3 in the all-time series, including a 6-0 mark under head coach Matt Knoll.

UT Arlington boasts an 8-2 overall record, but is 0-1 on the road this season. The Mavericks lost to SMU, 4-1, Friday in their last match. BU and UT Arlington last played on March 29, 2015 with the Bears taking a 7-0 win in Waco. Baylor is 13-5 all-time against the Mavericks, but the Bears have won the last 12 in the series.

The Mavericks have one ranked doubles duo in Jhonathan Gonzalez and Mauricio Del Rio at No. 55.

Live results and a live video stream for the matches will be available at BaylorBears.com.

Following the doubleheader, the Bears will host UCF at 3 p.m. Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

