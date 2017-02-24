Rep. Bill Flores presents veteran with Congressional Veteran Commendation

Rep. Bill Flores stopped by the Veterans One Stop in Waco Friday to give a veteran some special recognition.

Retired Maj. Gary Urban, a Vietnam veteran, was awarded the District 17 Congressional Veteran Commendation last year.

He's worked for the city of Waco for years and even volunteers at the Veterans One Stop at least twice a week.

On Friday, Rep. Flores presented him with a challenge coin, a U.S. flag, and a special proclamation.

"I've met Bill [Flores] before several times. He has always helped veterans, so it was a real honor to be able to participate in this today. It was very, very nice," Urban said.

Urban was one of 12 veterans last year to be awarded this commendation.

Rep. Flores has been presenting veterans with this commendation since 2012. He said the purpose of the commendation is to recognize a veteran's military service and community contributions.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.