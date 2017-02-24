Baby and mother found dead in home identified

A baby and a woman have been identified after being found unresponsive in a Killeen home Tuesday.

The woman found was 35-year old Holley Shavahn Newkirk whose autopsy is still pending due to toxicology and histology reports. The infant Teegan Newkirk was 5 days old and died due to mechanical asphyxia. Baby Teegan's death was ruled an accident.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday the resident discovered the 35-year-old woman and the infant not breathing on the floor of a home on the 2400 block of Lavender Lane.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cook pronounced the woman dead at 7:18 p.m., and the baby died a minute later. He then ordered an autopsy to find out the cause of death.

