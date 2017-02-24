Police: Woman in critical condition after crashing into Valley Mills flyover guardrail

A woman is in critical condition following an early Friday morning crash that left her car hanging over a flyover.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the Valley Mills flyover drivers use to get to the northbound lanes of I-35 from Valley Mills Drive, right across from the H-E-B.

Police said 24-year-old Shanna Brown was coming from the southbound access road and tried to turn north on Valley Mills Drive.

An officer at the scene said because of how fast the woman was going, she lost control of her car, went straight up the embankment, struck a metal light pole, and came to rest on top of the guardrail. The car was partially hanging off the flyover.

Brown was taken to Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest in critical condition.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Swanton said she suffered severe trauma, including a broken neck and back. Swanton said Brown was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

TxDOT said the scene was cleared about 7:35 a.m.

