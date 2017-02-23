Baylor Baseball Welcomes South Alabama for Weekend Series - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Baseball Welcomes South Alabama for Weekend Series

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball welcomes South Alabama for a weekend series between two undefeated teams at Baylor Ballpark. Games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT Friday, 3:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday on FOX Sports Southwest.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary.

SERIES?INFO

Date(s): Feb. 24-26, 2017

Time(s): 6:30 PM | 3 PM | 1 PM CT

Location: Waco, Texas

Stadium: Baylor Ballpark (5,000)

TV: FSSW (Sunday only)

Talent: John Morris (pxp), Pat Combs (color)

Radio: ESPN/KRZI 1660 AM?(Waco)

Talent: Derek Smith (pxp), Steve Johnigan (color)

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Tied 1-1

Streak: BU has won 1

Waco: BU leads 1-0

Mobile: Never met

Neutral Site: USA leads 1-0

Rodriguez vs: 0-0

First Meeting: May 28, 1993

Last Meeting: March 6, 2009

SERIES MULTIMEDIA

Live Stats: BaylorBears.com

Audio: BaylorBears.com

Video: BaylorBears.com

Twitter Updates: @BaylorBaseball

BAYLOR BEARS                 

2017 Record: 5-0

2017 Big 12 Record: 0-0

Head Coach: Steve Rodriguez

Career: 315-327 (14th season)

BU: 29-29 (2nd season)

2017 STAT LEADERS

AVG: Shea Langeliers (.500)

2B: Tucker Cascadden (3)

HR: Shea Langeliers (2)

RBI: Cascadden, Langeliers (6)

SB: Three Players (1)

SOUTH ALABAMA JAGUARS                      

2017 Record: 4-0

2017 Sun Belt Record: 0-0

Head Coach: Mark Calvi

Career: 171-129 (6th season)

USA: 171-129 (6th season)

2017 STAT LEADERS

AVG: Eddie Paparella (.643)

2B: Four Players (2)

HR: Four Players (1)

RBI: Eddie Paparella (11)

SB: Three Players (2)

TEAM QUICK NOTES

*Baylor is 5-0 to start a season for the first time since 2012 (6-0).

*Baylor posted back-to-back shutouts for first time since Feb. 26-28, 2003 (9-0 win at UTSA, 4-0 win at UC Irvine).

*Baylor’s pitchers racked up 14 strikeouts at Texas State for the first time since March 11, 2011 vs. Louisiana Tech.

*Baylor has won 5 straight games for the first time since doing the same from Feb. 26-March 4, 2016.

*In 5 games, Baylor’s starters have combined to give up just four runs (three earned) on 14 hits and 9 walks with 19 strikeouts in 25 innings for a 1.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. The quintet of Sr. RHP Nick Lewis, Jr. RHP Montana Parsons, Fr. LHP Cody Bradford Fr. RHP Luke Boyd & Jr. RHP Alex Phillips also picked up 5 wins.

*In 5 games, Baylor’s newcomers picked up 4 wins on the mound (Parsons, Bradford, Boyd & Phillips) while going 19-for-52 (.365) at the plate with 14 runs, 6 doubles, 2 homers 20 RBI and 2 walks. BU as a team is 52-for-164 (.317) at the plate with 44 runs, 11 doubles, 5 homers, 38 RBI and 23 walks.

*In 5 games, Baylor’s pitchers have posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while striking out 48 batters in 45 innings.

*Baylor has finished its home schedule with a .500 record or better (4-0 in 2017) in all 18 seasons at Baylor Ballpark (since 1999) and is 405-182 all-time in the park.

  • Baylor Men’s Golf Tied for Seventh at NCAA Championships

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-05-28 02:07:13 GMT
  • Baylor Men’s Tennis Duo Falters In NCAA Doubles Quarterfinals

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:11 GMT
  • Baylor Men’s Golf in Fifth after Day One at NCAA Championships

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:46:33 GMT
