No. 24 Baylor Softball Set to Host Baylor Invitational

WACO, TX

No. 25/24 Baylor softball (9-3) will host a four-team tournament field for the Baylor Invitational, welcoming in SIU-Edwardsville (8-2), UMass (2-3), and Saint Francis (PA) (8-2), with tournament play kicking off on Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. for SIUE vs. SFA.

BU plays a doubleheader in games three and four on Friday afternoon, facing SIUE at 3 p.m. and UMass at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Bears then open Saturday’s slate of games, facing SFU at 10 a.m.

The tournament then flips into a seeded, bracketed tournament, with the first and fourth seed playing at 3 p.m. and the second and third at 5:30 p.m.

The consolation game between the losers of the two seeded games will face off on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m., with the championship game to follow at noon.

The Lady Bears are fresh off a doubleheader sweep over McNeese State, with the second of the two games notching career win No. 800 for head coach Glenn Moore.

Baylor has never faced SIUE or SFU entering the weekend tournament, but does hold a 4-0 advantage over UMass.

GAME INFO 
Friday, Feb. 24

Game 1: 10:00am SIUE vs. SFU

Game 2: 12:30pm SFU vs. UMass

Game 3: 3:00pm Baylor vs. SIUE 

Game 4: 5:30pm Baylor vs. UMass

Saturday, Feb. 25

Game 5: 10:00am Baylor vs. SFU

Game 6: 12:30pm UMass vs. SIUE

Bracket Play

Game 7: 3:00pm Seed 1 vs. Seed 4

Game 8: 5:30pm Seed 2 vs. Seed 3

Sunday, Feb. 26

Consolation: 9:30am L of Game 7 vs. L of Game 8

Championship: Noon W of Game 7 vs. W of Game 8

BAYLOR LADY BEARS 
2017 Record: 9-3
Head Coach: Glenn Moore (17th season) 

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE COUGARS 
2017 Record: 8-2
Head Coach: Sandy Montgomery (29th season)

BU All-Time Record vs. SIUE: Never met

UMASS MINUTEWOMEN 
2017 Record: 2-3
Head Coach: Kristi Stefanoni (4th season)

BU All-Time Record vs. UMass: 4-0

SAINT FRANCIS (PA) RED FLASH 
2017 Record: 8-2
Head Coach: Jennifer Patrick-Swift (5th season)

BU All-Time Record vs. SFU: Never Met

