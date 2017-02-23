2 Baylor WBB Recruits Make Jordan Brand Classic Roster

Two Baylor women’s basketball recruits, Alexis Morris and Didi Richards, were named to the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic roster on Thursday morning. It is the second time the guards have earned All-American accolades, as they were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Jan. 16.

Baylor is one of six programs nationally to have multiple recruits recognized on the list. Two or more Lady Bear recruits have been named to each of the last three Jordan Brand Classic rosters (2016 – Lauren Cox, Natalie Chou; 2015 – Kalani Brown, Beatrice Mompremier).

Morris (5-6 guard), a native of Beaumont, Texas, is a three-time Texas Association of Parochial Schools 3A Player of the Year, a 2016 USA Today All-Texas second team selection and a 2017 Naismith Trophy High School Midseason 25 honoree. The five-star recruit is the No. 6 ranked point guard and the No. 18 player overall in her recruiting class.

Richards (6-1 guard), a native of Houston, Texas, is a two-time All-District first team selection and was named to the 2017 Naismith Trophy High School Midseason 25 list. The all-time leading scorer at Cypress High School for both the girls and boys basketball programs is a five-star recruit, who is rated No. 4 among guards and No. 16 overall in her recruiting class.

The 2017 Jordan Brand Classic is played on April 14 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tickets go on sale on March 3 at all Ticketmaster locations, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also on sale at the American Express Box Office at the Barclays Center beginning at 11 a.m. (CT) on March 4.