2 Baylor WBB Recruits Make Jordan Brand Classic Roster - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

2 Baylor WBB Recruits Make Jordan Brand Classic Roster

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Two Baylor women’s basketball recruits, Alexis Morris and Didi Richards, were named to the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic roster on Thursday morning. It is the second time the guards have earned All-American accolades, as they were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Jan. 16.

Baylor is one of six programs nationally to have multiple recruits recognized on the list. Two or more Lady Bear recruits have been named to each of the last three Jordan Brand Classic rosters (2016 – Lauren Cox, Natalie Chou; 2015 – Kalani Brown, Beatrice Mompremier).

Morris (5-6 guard), a native of Beaumont, Texas, is a three-time Texas Association of Parochial Schools 3A Player of the Year, a 2016 USA Today All-Texas second team selection and a 2017 Naismith Trophy High School Midseason 25 honoree. The five-star recruit is the No. 6 ranked point guard and the No. 18 player overall in her recruiting class.

Richards (6-1 guard), a native of Houston, Texas, is a two-time All-District first team selection and was named to the 2017 Naismith Trophy High School Midseason 25 list. The all-time leading scorer at Cypress High School for both the girls and boys basketball programs is a five-star recruit, who is rated No. 4 among guards and No. 16 overall in her recruiting class.

The 2017 Jordan Brand Classic is played on April 14 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tickets go on sale on March 3 at all Ticketmaster locations, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also on sale at the American Express Box Office at the Barclays Center beginning at 11 a.m. (CT) on March 4.

  • Baylor Men’s Golf Tied for Seventh at NCAA Championships

    Baylor Men’s Golf Tied for Seventh at NCAA Championships

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-05-28 02:07:13 GMT
    Baylor men’s golf is tied for seventh place at 8-under-par 568 through two rounds at the NCAA Championships. The Bears shot 8-under 280 in Saturday’s second round, helping them climb three spots on the leaderboard. Baylor hit the course at 6:30 a.m. Saturday to complete the first round that was suspended due to darkness with two to four holes remaining for each BU player. The Bears entered the day at 5-under, but the course’s toughest hole was looming, and No. 17 to...More >>
    Baylor men’s golf is tied for seventh place at 8-under-par 568 through two rounds at the NCAA Championships. The Bears shot 8-under 280 in Saturday’s second round, helping them climb three spots on the leaderboard. Baylor hit the course at 6:30 a.m. Saturday to complete the first round that was suspended due to darkness with two to four holes remaining for each BU player. The Bears entered the day at 5-under, but the course’s toughest hole was looming, and No. 17 to...More >>

  • Baylor Men’s Tennis Duo Falters In NCAA Doubles Quarterfinals

    Baylor Men’s Tennis Duo Falters In NCAA Doubles Quarterfinals

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:11 GMT
    A day after locking up All-America honors, the Baylor men’s tennis duo of Juan Benitez and Will Little lost in straight sets in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Doubles Championship Saturday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. Benitez and Little dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision to TCU’s 25th-ranked Jerry Lopez and Reese Stadler to be knocked out of the doubles draw. In first set action with the score tied 4-4, Benitez fell in a 0-40 hole, but the BU pairing battled back to ge...More >>
    A day after locking up All-America honors, the Baylor men’s tennis duo of Juan Benitez and Will Little lost in straight sets in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Doubles Championship Saturday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. Benitez and Little dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision to TCU’s 25th-ranked Jerry Lopez and Reese Stadler to be knocked out of the doubles draw. In first set action with the score tied 4-4, Benitez fell in a 0-40 hole, but the BU pairing battled back to ge...More >>

  • Baylor Men’s Golf in Fifth after Day One at NCAA Championships

    Baylor Men’s Golf in Fifth after Day One at NCAA Championships

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:46:33 GMT
    Baylor men’s golf is tied for fifth place after day one at the 2017 NCAA Championships. Friday’s first round play was suspended due to darkness with the Bears sitting at 3-under-par late in the round. None of the 15 teams in the afternoon wave completed their rounds, which will be resumed at 6:30 a.m. CT Saturday. Baylor (-3) trails only No. 4 Vanderbilt (-8), No. 20 Auburn (-6), No. 3 Oklahoma State (-5) and No. 1 USC (-4). Auburn, No. 22 Ole Miss (-1) and No. 31 Alabama...More >>
    Baylor men’s golf is tied for fifth place after day one at the 2017 NCAA Championships. Friday’s first round play was suspended due to darkness with the Bears sitting at 3-under-par late in the round. None of the 15 teams in the afternoon wave completed their rounds, which will be resumed at 6:30 a.m. CT Saturday. Baylor (-3) trails only No. 4 Vanderbilt (-8), No. 20 Auburn (-6), No. 3 Oklahoma State (-5) and No. 1 USC (-4). Auburn, No. 22 Ole Miss (-1) and No. 31 Alabama...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly