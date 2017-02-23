No. 24/25 Baylor Softball Sweeps Doubleheader for Moore’s 800th

No. 24/25 Baylor softball (9-3) took a pair of wins over McNeese State (5-8), downing the Cowgirls 6-5 in eight innings in game one and 9-3 in game two.

The second win of the day was the 800th of head coach Glenn Moore’s career, improving to 800-350 in his 20th season as a collegiate head coach, including a 654-308 mark in his 17th season at Baylor.

In the first game of the day, BU overcame an early deficit, scoring four runs over the final two frames, including a run in the eighth to walk-off with a win for the second-straight game.

The Cowgirls cracked the scoreboard first, scoring two in the top of the first.

BU attacked back in the home half, with Kyla Walker putting the Lady Bears on the board, stealing third and advancing home after a throwing error by the MCN catcher, one of six errors by the Cowgirls in the game.

After McNeese posted two more runs in the top of the second, the Lady Bears chipped back again, taking advantage of another MCN error, scoring Lindsey Cargill on a ground ball by Kelsee Selman.

The Cowgirls added a run in the top of the fifth, keeping the score at 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh.

Cargill reached on an error to lead off the frame, followed by a walk for Selman. Taylor Ellis singled into left field, advancing to second on the throw with Selman to third after Cargill was caught in a rundown between third and home.

A sac fly for Ari Hawkins brought home Selman, cutting the lead to 5-3. In the next at bat, Kyla Walker legged out an infield single, advancing to second on a throwing error by the second baseman, scoring Ellis to make it 5-4.

Walks to Jessie Scroggins and Shelby McGlaun loaded the bases, with Friudenberg taking a walk to plate the tying run, forcing extra innings with a 5-5 tie.

Retiring the Cowgirls in order in the top of the eighth, the Lady Bears started the bottom of the frame with three straight singles from Cargill, Selman, and Ellis, loading the bases for Hawkins with no outs.

Hawkins crushed a ball to the warning track in left field, with the Cowgirl defender unable to make a play on the ball, scoring Cargill to give Hawkins the walk-off RBI single.

Selman started in the circle, with a rocky out in 1.2 innings of work, allowing four hits and three earned runs.

McGlaun (2-1) took over the game in relief, working a stifling 6.1 frames, allowing just three hits and one unearned run, while posting seven strikeouts.

In game two, it was the Lady Bears that jumped out to the early lead, taking control of the game early on and never relinquishing the advantage.

With a fast start in the game, Hawkins led off with a bunt single, advancing all the way around to score after an errant throw by the McNeese catcher ended up deep in the corner in right field.

Walker kept the rally going, taking a walk and stealing second, advancing to third on another throwing error by the catcher.

On the second pitch she saw, McGlaun launched a line drive over the wall in left center, driving a two-run shot for the first home run of her collegiate career.

Kettler followed with a double to left center, with Cargill driving her in with a single to right center, ending a four run, six hit inning for BU, to take a 4-0 lead.

Back in the bottom of the second, a single to third base for Scroggins scored Walker from second, pushing the BU lead to 5-0.

After McNeese picked up a run in the top of the third, the Lady Bears added one in the bottom of the fifth, with Cargill reaching on a hit by pitch and stealing two bases, scoring on a McNeese fielding error to take the lead to 6-1.

The Cowgirls cut the lead down to just three in the top of the sixth, posting two more runs. The Lady Bears responded with a three-spot in the home half, taking an RBI single from Cargill that scored McGlaun and a two-run home run by Sydney Christensen to cap off the 9-3 victory for the Lady Bears.

Rodoni (3-0) took her winning streak to seven, a run dating back to April 20, 2016. The sophomore slung 6.0 innings in the circle, allowing just two earned runs, while striking out five.

Kendall Potts took over in the final inning, striking out one and keeping the Cowgirls off the board.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore improved to 800-350 in his 20th season as a collegiate head coach, including a 654-308 mark now in his 17th season at Baylor. Moore previously served as the head coach at William Carey and LSU.

Baylor posted its first multi-HR game of the season, notching its fourth and fifth home runs this season in game two.

Shelby “Goose” McGlaun turned in an all-around effort for the day, taking the win in game one in the circle and going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBI, and her first collegiate home run in game two.

Madi O’Neal picked up her first hit as a Lady Bear, finishing game two with a 2-for-3 outing and a walk.

TOP QUOTES

“I have a lot of people to thank for those 800. I never got a hit or threw a pitch in any of those 800, so I’ve got to thank my players and my other coaches for that. I’m very proud and blessed to have the opportunity to coach at the places I’ve coached. I’m certainly very happy to be at Baylor, and to have gotten most of those wins here.” – Baylor head coach Glenn Moore

“I was like, ‘Finally!’ I was just sitting, waiting for something hard, and that’s what I got. I was just trying to score that other run that was on base.” – Baylor infielder/pitcher Shelby “Goose” McGlaun

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears continue a 12-game home stand, hosting the Baylor Invitational, featuring SIUE, UMass, and Saint Francis (PA). The Lady Bears kick off play on Friday, Feb. 24, with SIUE at 3 p.m. and UMass at 5:30 p.m.