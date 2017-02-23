Police serve warrant, find man in crawl space

Three people were arrested Thursday afternoon after officers served a warrant.

Waco police said 27-year-old Jose Pardo had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear on a burglary of habitation charge.

The U.S. Marshal Task Force served the warrant with the Waco PD Street Crimes Unit and K9 Unit at 3901 Cobbs Dr.

According to Waco police spokesman Sgt. Patrick Swanton, officers knew Pardo was inside of the home but refused to come out.

Two other people were inside the home with Pardo at the time. They were arrested and are facing hindering apprehension charges.

Those two people who were arrested were Gabriella Ramirez and Jordan Ortiz.

Officers used the K-9 unit to find Pardo under the home in a crawl space. Pardo eventually came out without incident.

After the arrests, officers searched the house and found drugs. Swanton said there are pending drug charges and the possibility of more charges stemming from the drug charges.

Pardo had a gym bag containing 74.94 grams of cocaine and 37.17 grams of marijuana.

