Midway student arrested for selling prescription pills at school

Also on KXXV.com

Woodway police said they arrested a student for selling drugs at Midway High School on Tuesday.

Police said Woodway Police Department School Resource Officer was notified by Midway High School Administration of the incident.

The 17-year-old student, Connor Zorn, was found to be in possession of prescription pills.

Zorn was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, which is a third degree felony.

His bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.