Central Texas Sheriff to attend the Oscars on Sundays

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara who was the inspiration for a character in an Oscar-nominated movie will attend the Oscars on Sunday night with his wife Charlotte.

"We are still on a cloud. I'm afraid it I'm going to wake up and it's going to be a dream,” McNamara.

McNamara’s cousin Taylor Sheridan who is from Bosque County wrote the movie Hell or High Water, which has four Oscar nominations.

The movie tells the story about two brothers that rob several branches of Texas Midland Bank to save their late mother’s ranch from foreclosure.

"I'm so proud of the entire cast. I thought it was a great movie. It's a gritty tale of Texas and I thought it was very accurate,” McNamara said.

One of the nominations is for Best Motion Picture. Jeff Bridges who played a character McNamara inspired, was nominated for actor in a best supporting role. McNamara helped Bridges how he thought a lawman should be portrayed.

"Did Jeff Bridges need my help? Maybe not, I sure had a lot of fun helping him,” McNamara said.

He said Bridge’s relationship with his law enforcement partner during the movie reminded him of his own relationship with his late brother Mike.

"I just saw the loyalty they had, which was so close to what Mike and I had. [The Oscars] will be very emotional,” McNamara said.

McNamara and his wife are looking forward to attending this event. They are expected to take a limousine with Sheridan and his wife before getting to the red carpet.

"The experience of being out in Hollywood and also to celebrate my husband's law enforcement career. I'm so proud of him,” Charlotte said.

Charlotte said they are looking forward to representing the Lone Star State. The sheriff is expected to wear a tux, his cowboy hat and badge. Charlotte said McNamara’s white shirt and her blue dress on the red carpet will make the colors of the Texas flag.

"We are just really proud that we are from Texas and we are proud we represent law enforcement,” Charlotte said.

McNamara and his wife are expected to attend the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, which will air on ABC.

The red carpet coverage starts at 7 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 8:30 p.m.

