Killeen man gets 25 years for 2015 aggravated robbery

A 32-year-old man from Killeen was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to committing half a dozen robberies in the Central Texas area.

Alfredo Coleman pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, and was sentenced yesterday.

On Aug. 15, 2015, Coleman entered a Subway restaurant at 214 W. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove wearing a bandana over his face.

He then showed a knife and demanded money from the register.

Three days later, Coleman admitted to Killeen Police investigators he robbed the Copperas Cove Subway, as well as five other businesses in August 2015.

He will now be transferred to the Bell County jail where charges are still pending against him for the five other robberies he admitted to committing.

