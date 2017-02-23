Killeen convenience store employee thwarts would-be robbers

Killeen police are investigating after two men attempted to rob a convenience store early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Mickey's Convenience Store on Westcliff Road just after 3:45 a.m.

Police said two armed men walked into the store and demanded money.

When the store employee refused to hand over any cash, the would-be robbers ran away, according to police.

Police did not immediately have a description of the two men.

Call Killeen police if you have any information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.