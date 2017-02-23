Killeen police searching for two hotel robbers

Also on KXXV.com

Killeen police were searching for two men who robbed a hotel early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the Candlewood Suites hotel on Florence Road just before 4:30 a.m.

Police said two men entered the lobby, held an employee at gunpoint, and stole some cash. The men ran away.

It's unclear how much money they stole.

Police didn't immediately have a description of the robbers.

Call Killeen police if you have any information.

