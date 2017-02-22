Neighbors react to overnight deaths in Killeen

Following the death of a 36-year-old woman and an infant, Killeen neighbors are speaking out. Eric Pinkett has lived on Lavender Lane for six years, but last night was a first.

"For the most part, this has been a fairly quiet neighborhood," Eric Pinkett said. "To walk outside last night and see the lights and the ambulance, police, and firetrucks, it was kind of alarming."

He says he didn't see the family that lived in that house very often, but the tragedy was still a shock.

"Pretty quiet family, never really heard any disturbances of any kind over there. The gentleman was in the military and just came home from deployment not too long ago," Eric said.

Jennifer Johnston is also a long-time neighbor.

"I don't know what there is to say about last night except for it makes me want to cry and that I just hope they are dancing with Jesus right now," Jennifer said.

For her neighbors, Johnston started a "free box" project just a week ago. Jennifer and her family put things in the box like clothes or other household items for other people to come get if they are in need.

Johnston says this kind of neighbor-watching-out-for-neighbor spirit is exactly what her community needs right now.

"It's my way of saying 'hey, I'm sorry I never really reached out to you'," Jennifer said. "For this to happen, it just drives it home even more, and the fact that we really do all need each other we need to live in community and really just show each other love."

