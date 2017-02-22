Highlassies sweep San Jacinto

The McLennan Highlassies picked up a sweep of the San Jacinto Lady Coyotes on the road today in Houston.



Lizzie Donaldson picked up the 5-1 victory in the circle for game one.



The Highlassies began the scoring with two runs in the top of the second. Victoria Gonzales was safe at first on a Lady Coyotes' error and Elizabeth Svienty drew a walk . Haley Webre followed with a fielder's choice putting Svienty out at second. Estrella Guardiola was also safe on an error to load the bases. Angie Camacho walked to bring Victoria Gonzales in to score. Webre then scored on a line drive by Dariann Resendez.



McLennan added a run in the fourth as Camacho singled and scored on a double by Resendez.



Another Highlassies' run scored in the fifth as Theresa Gonzales doubled, moved to third on a single by Serena Saldivar and scored on a double by Victoria Gonzales.



The final McLennan run came in the top of the sixth. Resendez walked and moved to second on a ground out by Ruby Trejo. Theresa Gonzales then singled to score Resendez.



San Jacinto's only run came in the bottom of the sixth. Alex Deleon drew a walk and Missy Hernandez singled. Dani Damion followed with a fielder's choice moving Deleon to third and putting Hernandez out at second. Nakilah Robinson walked to load the bases. Riley Bullen followed with a fielder's choice to score Deleon.



The Highlassies defeated San Jacinto 7-4 in game two with Victoria Vasquez getting the win in the circle.



McLennan began the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Ruby Trejo bunted for a single and Saldivar singled. Victoria Gonzales then doubled to score Trejo.



The Highlassies extended the lead with three runs in the third. Trejo led off with a triple and scored on a single by Theresa Gonzales. Theresa Gonzales stole second, Saldivar drew a walked and Victoria Gonzales singled to load the bases. Theresa Gonzales scored on a fly out by Svienty. Saldivar was thrown out at third and Victoria Gonzales scored on an overthrow.



San Jacinto got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third. Shelbi Doherty made it to third on a dropped third strike and Kaitlin Kerl was safe on an error. Hernandez singled to score Doherty and Kerl scored on a single by Damion. Hernandez moved to second on an overthrow and came around to score on a McLennan error.



McLennan added a run in the fourth as Resendez was safe on an error, moved to second on a ground out by Trejo, advanced to third on a fly out by Theresa Gonzales and scored on a single by Saldivar.



The Coyotes final run came in the bottom of the fourth. Toni Ramirez was safe on an error but put out at second on a fielder's choice by Doherty. Doherty then stole second and came in to score on a Highlassies' error.



The Highlassies rounded out the scoring with two runs in the sixth. Trejo, Webre and Saldivar all singled. Victoria Gonzales then doubled to score Trejo and Webre.



McLennan returns to action and opens conference play one week from today with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Hill College.