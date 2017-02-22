McLennan Highlanders move up in NJCAA poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Highlanders move up in NJCAA poll

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team jumped one spot to seventh in this week’s NJCAA Division I Poll.
 
South Plains (Texas), Hutchinson (Kansas), San Jacinto (Texas), Northwest Florida State and Vincennes (Indiana) continue to hold down the top 5 spots. Tyler (15th), Odessa (16th) and Trinity Valley (18th) are the only other Texas schools in the rankings. Temple is receiving votes.
 
McLennan has an overall record of 26-1 and leads the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with an 8-1 record. They continue conference play tonight hosting Collin. Women’s action tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

