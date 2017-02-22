McLennan Highlanders move up in NJCAA poll

Baylor men’s golf is tied for fifth place after day one at the 2017 NCAA Championships. Friday’s first round play was suspended due to darkness with the Bears sitting at 3-under-par late in the round. None of the 15 teams in the afternoon wave completed their rounds, which will be resumed at 6:30 a.m. CT Saturday. Baylor (-3) trails only No. 4 Vanderbilt (-8), No. 20 Auburn (-6), No. 3 Oklahoma State (-5) and No. 1 USC (-4). Auburn, No. 22 Ole Miss (-1) and No. 31 Alabama...

More >>